WHAT! Is Kartik Aaryan Being Harassed By Someone From Film Industry? The Actor Lets The Truth Come Out

Last one year has been tough for actor Kartik Aaryan. On one side, the shooting of his films were postponed because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic while on the other side, he was ousted from Karan Johar's upcoming film Dostana 2, which also featured Janhvi Kapoor and Laksh Lalwani.

Reports also suggested that producer Karan Johar got so miffed by Kartik Aaryan that he banned the actor from Dharma Productions because of his poor attitude on the sets. While nobody exactly knows about what went wrong between Karan and Kartik, one thing is sure that the duo is in no mood to reconcile.

Amid the ongoing cold war between Karan and Kartik, when the latter was spotted at a recent award function, he was asked if he is being 'harassed' by anyone from the industry, to which the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety replied, "There is nothing like that. Nobody is bothering me. Award le ke jaa raha hoon (I'm taking home an award)."

Yes, you read it right! Kartik cleared the rumours for once and all that he is not being bothered by anyone and he is happy to receive an award for his work in the film industry.

Kartik was last seen in Netflix film Dhamaka, helmed by Ram Madhvani. The film also starred Mrunal Thakur, Amruta Subhash and Soham Majumdar in key roles.

He will next be seen in Anees Bazmee's upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kiara Advani. He will also be seen Rohit Dhawan's Shehzada, a Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.