Is Katrina Kaif Playing Double Role in Phone Bhoot? Read Deets Inside

Katrina Kaif is currently gearing up for her next most-anticipated movie, Phone Bhoot. The film, co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead, is being touted as one of Katrina's most challenging roles. The trailer was unveiled a week ago, and its unique story has created a lot of buzz among fans.

As per reports, the film has something special to offer Kat's fans. It has been learnt that she may be seen in a double role in Phone Bhoot. The film, directed by Gurmmeet Singh, is a horror-comedy, and Katrina plays a ghost in it.

A report by Pinkvilla has said that Katrina Kaif will have a double role in Phone Bhoot. And, if it is true, then it would be the first time that the Namaste London star would be seen essaying a double role. However, the details have been kept under wraps by the makers.

The story of Phone Bhoot has been written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, while it is produced under Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's banner Excel Entertainment. The film is slated for a November 4 release.

Phone Bhoot will be Katrina Kaif's first movie after her marriage to Vicky Kaushal. She will be reuniting with Salman Khan for Yash Raj's Tiger 3. Kat also has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in the lead.