Is Katrina Kaif Pregnant? Netizens Claim So After She Was Spotted At Mumbai Airport

Recently, Katrina Kaif was spotted at the Mumbai airport and after coming across her video, many netizens wondered if she is pregnant. Dressed in pastel pink salwar suit, Katrina was clicked at the Mumbai airport.

Reacting to her video, shared by Viral Bhayani, a netizen wrote, "Mommy to be soon! Can't wait to see Katrina's child."

Another netizen wrote, "She looks pregnant! Oh my god!"

"Pregnant I think," commented another user.

It's not the first time when netizens have guessed about actresses' pregnancy by simply looking at their pictures or videos. Earlier, actresses like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Anushka Sharma found themselves at the receiving end of such claims.

On a related note, a few days ago, Katrina and Vicky went to Maldives and shared their stunning pictures on social media. Needless to say, their pictures took social media by storm and netizens were in awe of their gorgeous vacation pictures.

With respect to work, Katrina will next be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. Apart from these two films, she also has Bhoot Police and Merry Christmas in her kitty. While in Bhoot Police she will be seen sharing screen space with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, in Merry Christmas she will be seen opposite Vijay Sethupathi.

Coming back to Katrina's latest video from the airport, what's your take on it? Do you think she is pregnant? Tell us in the comments section below.

(Social media posts are unedited.)