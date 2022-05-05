Is Kriti Sanon Dating Kartik Aaryan? The Adipurush Actress Breaks Her Silence

Ever since Kriti Sanon posted a couple of pictures with her Shehzada co-star Kartik Aaryan, rumours have been rife that she is dating the actor. But are the rumours really true? In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Kriti said, "I wish my life was as interesting as it sounded it to be."

Dismissing the dating rumours, Kriti told Hindustan Times, "It is (result of) people's need for information. I don't know if social media is a great thing to happen to us or a bad thing that happened to us. I have mixed feelings when it comes to that."

Does such dating rumours affect her? Well, Kriti knows these rumours are part and parcel of being a Bollywood star hence, she does not get bothered at all and rather focuses on her work. But she also mentioned that there have been a few rumours which annoyed her.

"I know that this is a part and parcel of being a celebrity and a known face. But, I have to admit that there are things that annoy you and bother you. Sometimes things are written about you or you get scrutinised for everything you say," added the Adipurush actress.

When asked how she deals with such rumours, she said that she draws mental boundaries to tackle petty rumours.

"And understanding what matters and what doesn't. Now, I have realised that more and more information is needed because of social media. Every second there has to be something new that they need to post, there are portals which need to come out with content. So, when there is more content, more things will be written about you," concluded the Mimi actress.