Is Ranbir Kapoor's Character In Animal Like Kabir Singh? Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga Spills The Beans

Sandeep Reddy Vanga rose to fame with his Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy which featured Vijay Deverakonda in leading role. Later, he made his directorial debut in Bollywood with a Hindi remake of this film with Shahid Kapoor. Titled Kabir Singh, this film also hit the bull's eye at the box office. Now, all eyes are on Sandeep's upcoming film Animal which stars Ranbir Kapoor.

Recently during a promotional interview with RRR director SS Rajamouli, the latter asked him if there are any similarities between the characters of Kabir Singh and Ranbir Kapoor in Animal. Reacting to this, Vanga clarified that they are not close or similar.

"I don't think Ranbir's character is close to Kabir Singh. You won't find any similarity in the characters but there's definitely violence. What will be common between both the movies is that they're character-driven stories,"

Rajamouli further asked Sandeep, "Since you have named the film Animal, it gives a sense that Ranbir's character would be violent. The audience is thinking like this, including me."

Hearing this, Sandeep Reddy Vanga told him, "There's violence, but the characters are not the same. I used to ask my ADs if there are shades of Kabir Singh or Arjun Reddy in Animal. But no, the plot and characters are different." He further added that the only common thread between Kabir Singh and Animal is that both are character-driven stories.

Touted to be a crime drama, Animal revolves around the main protagonist's troubled relationship with his father. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, the film is slated to release on August 11, 2023. On the other hand, SS Rajamouli's much anticipated film RRR spearheaded by Ram Charan and Junior NTR, hit the big screens today and opened to positive reviews from the critics.