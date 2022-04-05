Is Shahid Kapoor Worried About Jersey Releasing With Beast & KGF Chapter 2? Actor Has This To Say!

Shahid Kapoor is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Jersey. The film is an official remake of Nani's 2019 Telugu flick by the same name. Besides the excitement around Shahid gracing the big screen after the blockbuster success of Kabir Singh, the sports drama is also in news for another big reason.

The Shahid Kapoor-starrer is headed for a mega box office clash with Thalapathy Vijay's Beast and Yash's KGF: Chapter 2. All the three movies will be releasing in the same week. While Beast is scheduled for a April 13 release, KGF Chapter 2 will hit the marquee on April 14. On the other hand, Jersey will arrive in cinema halls on April 15.

In a recent interview with CNN-News18, Shahid reacted to his film locking horns with two South biggies.

On being asked if he is worried about the box office clash, the Haider actor said, "The fact that we're releasing means that we feel it's a good time to release. Otherwise we wouldn't have. The fact that they are releasing, feels a good time for them. So, I guess, if you put the two things together there is enough space for different movies."

Shahid told the news portal that he is a huge fan of Tamil superstar Vijay and added that Beast is going to be a fantastic film.

"I'm a huge Vijay star (fan) and I love his movies. He's a great dancer and I have a soft spot for good dancing..I'm sure Beast is going to be a fantastic film but that is slightly for a different market. I don't think there's that much overlapping happening there," the actor said.

Speaking about KGF Chapter 2, Shahid wished Yash good luck for his film.

He said, "KGF 2 is a sequel to a film that people have really loved. So wishing Rocky Bhai all the best. It's different genre, a big action, edgy kind of film and ours is an emotional sports film with family and a message. So, I think we all have our own space and it's a great day. There are four holidays and there's enough space in theatres for all the films and all of them should do well. It's a great thing that big films are coming together. We should look at it in a positive manner."

Coming back to Jersey, the film revolves around a talented yet failed cricketer who decides to return to cricket in his late thirties to fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift. Apart from Shahid Kapoor, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in key roles.