Is Sonakshi Sinha Engaged? Actress Says 'Big Day For Me' As She Flaunts Her Ring In Her New Pictures

Since the time Sonakshi has set foot in the industry, speculations around her love life have dragged on and people have been curious as to when she would be getting hitched.

While Sonakshi had maintained silence over the matters for so long, she has now posted something flashy on her Instagram feed! Is Sona putting a ring on these rumours?

Her latest Instagram post is proof that she might be taking the plunge with a 'special someone' soon! She is seen wearing a rock on her ring finger with a hint of a mystery man in the picture and we cannot keep calm. A new chapter is about to begin in Sonakshi's life, filled with colours and cheer.

The actress captioned the post as, "BIG day for me!!! One of my biggest dreams is coming truuuue... and i cant wait to share it with YOUUUU 🫵🏼 Can't believe it was SO EZI!!!! ❤️❤️❤️

As the caption for this post reads, it was the best decision of her life and a very easy one for that matter. We wish that the unveiling of this new endeavour for her is also so easy.

Workwise, Sonakshi Sinha has multiple projects in the pipeline which include Kakuda and Double XL. She is also makig her digital debut with the Amazon Prime web series Dahaad.