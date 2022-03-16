Is The Kashmir Files A Threat To Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey And SS Rajamouli's RRR?

The way The Kashmir Files has taken Bollywood by storm, it has become the hot topic of discussion on social media. People are not only rushing to theatres to watch the film, but also constantly debating over the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits that happened during 1990. While some infuriated over the unfortunate incident, others are too numb to say anything!

Amid all the hullabaloo around The Kashmir Files, two major films are gearing up for their releases and they are Farhad Samji's Bachchhan Paandey and SS Rajamouli's RRR.

Bachchhan Paandey, which is slated to arrive in the theatres on March 18, features Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. RRR on the other hand, will hit the theatres on March 25 and it stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in prominent roles.

Going by The Kashmir Files hurricane, it is indeed difficult to say whether the film will choose entertainment over reality. It's known to all that Vivek Agnihotri's directorial, which is based on the plight of the Kashmiri Pandits, is not just a film. It showcases several things, which Indians were not aware of. Apparently, owing to the same reason, the film has been garnering so much attention, as well as love and praise.

As of now, without any promotion, The Kashmir Files has earned more than Rs 50 Crore at the box office, and according to trade analysts, the film's collection will witness a surge in number this upcoming weekend. If moviegoers choose to watch The Kashmir Files, then the film is indeed a threat to Bachchhan Paandey.

As far as RRR is concerned, there's still some days are left hence, it's difficult to say whether the film's box office collection will be affected due to The Kashmir Files.