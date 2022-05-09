Isha Koppikar Admits She Got Typecast After 'Khallas' & 'Ishq Samundar'; Says 'It Took Me A While To Break It'

After making her full-fledged Bollywood with Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat, Isha Koppikar took Bollywood by storm when she starred in the popular 'Khallas' song in Ram Gopal Varma's Company. The glamorous song earned her the title of Khallas Girl. She followed this up with another blockbuster song, 'Ishq Samundar' in Sanjay Gupta's Kaante.

In her recent interaction with Pinkvilla, Isha admitted that she got typecast in the industry after doing these two songs and that it took her a while to break that.

The actress also revealed that in the original script, she had a proper role opposite Sanjay Dutt in Kaante. However, the makers later decided to do away with her character as it was adding to the film. And hence, she ended up doing just a song in the film.

Isha told news portal, "I did get typecasted for it and I had to reject a lot of it. Having said that, 'Ishq Samundar' was not just a song in the film. It was an entire role that I had to play opposite Sanjay Dutt. Eventually, that role didn't happen because the film was so long, Kaante was so long that they decided not to have this role. So, if I had known this earlier, I would not have probably done this song. But the song also became a monster of a song. So, it was 'Khallas' and it was backed by 'Ishq Samundar,' so two back to back."

She added, "So, yes it took me quite a while to break that typecast that 'Isha can we have you for a song'.... but again eventually I managed. I guess you just need to be persistent about what you want and you should learn to say no because I knew I had much more to offer than just dance. I'm talented, I know how to act, so I just had to say a lot of nos until I bagged another film."

Workwise, Isha Koppikar was last seen in the ALT Balaji web series Fixerr.