Isha Koppikar Lauds Alia Bhatt For Embracing Motherhood At The Peak Of Her Career; 'Taboo Has Been Lifted'

Actress Isha Koppikar cannot stop praising actress Alia Bhatt for embracing motherhood at the peak of her career. It's known to all that Alia is one of the most successful actresses of B-town. Apart from delivering blockbuster recently i.e., Gangubai Kathiawadi, she has multiple exciting projects in her kitty. However, despite being at the peak of her career, Alia chose to get married and embrace motherhood. Not only she broke the taboo around the actresses that they can't embrace motherhood at the peak of their career, she is also shushed the naysayers who criticised her for getting pregnant so early.

In her recent tete-a-tete with ETimes, while lauding Alia, Isha said, "A lot has changed in this decade, and now the taboo around an actress' motherhood has been lifted. We have many great inspirations who have proved that you can get your body back in shape after delivering a child."

She further added, "I am delighted to hear that Alia Bhatt is embracing motherhood at this point of her career. It is basically her choice and we must respect that. Also, now, pregnancies among actresses are celebrated and not frowned upon, and that is the good news. I welcome this change as an actor."

With respect to work, Alia is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Brahmastra, which is helmed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia in key roles.

Apart from Brahmastra, Alia has Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in her kitty slated to be released next year. Besides it, Alia will also make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.