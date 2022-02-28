Isha Koppikar Recalls Casting Couch Incident, Says She Was Thrown Out After Refusing To Meet The Actor Alone

Isha Koppikar, who is all set to make her comeback this year reportedly already has several projects in the pipeline. The actress best known for films like Company, Kaante, Pinjar, and Dil Ka Rishta during early 2000, revealed that she experienced casting couch during the early days of her career.

In a recent interview, she shared that she 'lost a lot of projects' as she became a victim of nepotism and casting couch. Without naming the producer she revealed that in the mid-2000 a renowned producer called her and asked her to 'be in the good books of the hero'.

Recalling the incident she further added, "I called up the hero, who asked me to meet him alone. At that point, he was being accused of infidelity, so he asked me to visit him minus my staff," shared Isha. Isha revealed that she called the producer and refused and was "talent and looks and if that can get me good work, then it's good enough."

However, after the call, Isha Koppikar confessed that she lost the film. "I was thrown out of the film," she added.

Notably, Isha has taken a sabbatical after the birth of her daughter Rianna after tying the knot with Timmy Narang in 2009. Meanwhile, Isha was last seen in several regional films including Marathi, Kannada and Telugu films. Isha Koppikar was seen in the 2019 web series Fixerr.