Isha Koppikar Says She Would Love To Work With Shah Rukh Khan Again & Again; 'He Is A Thorough Gentleman'

Actress Isha Koppikar was all praise for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in a new interview with a publication. The duo had shared screen space in Farhan Akhtar's 2006 film Don in which Isha had essayed the role of Anita.

While speaking with ETimes, Isha called King Khan a 'thorough gentleman' with an unparalled sense of humour and said that she would love to work with him again and again.

The leading daily quoted Isha as saying, "If there's one co-star with whom I have shared a complete comfort zone on screen and off screen, and I have always been vocal about this, it has to be Shah Rukh Khan. He is a thorough gentleman and has an unparalleled sense of humor. He is an extremely giving actor. Of course, I would love to work with him again and again on screen."

Farhan Akhtar's Don starred Shah Rukh Khan as Don/Vijay and Priyanka Chopra as Roma. The film was a remake of Amitabh Bachchan's 1978 film blockbuster film by the name albeit with a tweaked climax.

In the same interview, Isha also opened up on her journey in showbiz and said that she doesn't regret taking up any roles in her career.

On being asked if being a complete outsider in the industry turned out to be a disadvantage for her, the actress said that there is favouritism and nepotism in every field and Bollywood is no different. However, she also added that at the end of the day, it is the talent that will make him/her successful.

Workwise, Isha Koppikar is next be seen in a political satire, Love You Loktantra. She also has a multilingual film, Alien and a web series, Suranga in the pipeline.