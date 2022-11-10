Ishaan Khatter Gets Candid About What He Regrets From His Last Relationship; 'Sometimes Balance Is Important'

Ishaan Khatter who made his acting debut with Majid Majidi's drama Beyond the Clouds, grabs eyeballs for his personal life as well. Recently in an interview with news portal, the actor opened up on the matters of him.

Speaking about what he regrets from his past relationships, Ishaan admitted that he sometimes over extends himself even when he doesn't need to.

The Khaali Peeli actor told Bollywood Bubble, "I regret over extending myself in a relationship. I do that sometimes, even when I don't need to. I really spend myself and put myself out there. I wear my heart on my sleeve, but that last part I don't regret. Because that last part makes me who I am. But sometimes balance is important."

On being asked what he regrets not doing in a relationship, Ishaan shared that he hasn't probably done more phone calls but then aldo added that he doesn't actually regret not doing anything.

Ishaan further told the portal that the ghost of his last relationship taught him to be accepting and more loving.

"I feel that with every relationship that passes by. I don't know if it's my last relationship or just me growing up. And not to get too personally affected by other people's growth and issues and things that they are dealing with," the actor shared with the publication.

Ishaan was rumoured to be dating his Khaali Peeli co-star Ananya Panday. However later, reports surfaced in the media that the lovebirds had parted ways.

Earlier this year, when Ishaan graced Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee With Karan with Siddhant Chaturvedi, he had said that he had not taken an ex's calls for 2 weeks.

While speaking with Bollywood Bubble, Ishaan cleared the air that he wasn't talking about his relationship with Ananya.

The actor said, "People misunderstood that and thought it was about my last relationship, but that's not what it was. It was a relationship and I said it in context to a relationship and I don't regret anything." He also added that his relationship status is currently single.

With respect to films, Ishaan was recently seen in the horror comedy Phone Bhoot co-starring Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actor will next be seen in Raja Krishna Menon's Pippa.