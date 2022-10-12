Ishaan Khatter Recalls How Amitabh Bachchan Helped Him Get Enrolled In A School; 'He Paid A Personal Visit'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most loved stars not only in India but also across the globe. We have often heard actors talk about how they look up to this acting stalwart and aspire to be like him.

However, Dhadak actor Ishaan Khatter in his recent interview with ETimes, recalled how Big B went out of his way to help him in getting admission in a reputed school.

Speaking about how the veteran actor did a 'huge favour' to him even before he became an actor, Ishaan shared, "My mother (actress Neelima Azeem) was working with him at the time. It was very difficult to get an admission into that school and Mr Bachchan paid a personal visit to the authorities and the principal. I only found out about this much later in life, once I was an adult. But can you imagine that? The Amitabh Bachchan did that so that a kid could get a good education."

In the same interview, the Khaali Peeli actor said that Big B has an icon for longer than his entire life and added that he admires his work in films like Anand, Deewar and many more.

"In the last two decades that I've been watching his work, he has constantly reinvented himself not just as a star but as an actor. I have only respect and admiration for him. There's so much to learn just by watching him. I hope that I get the good fortune of spending some time with him on a film set. I will get to learn so much more by just working with him," the actor said while expressing his admiration for the 'Shahenshah' of Bollywood.

Ishaan also revealed the reason why Sr Bachchan continues to stay relevant and is favourite with the younger fans as well as his peers. According to the young actor, Big B has a wicked sense of humour and is the most rounded celebrity and performer. He also called the veteran actor a 'tower personality and star."

Ishaan Khatter is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming horror-comedy Phone Bhoot in which he shares screen space with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.