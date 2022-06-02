Ishq Vishk Rebound: Hrithik Roshan's Cousin Pashmina Announces Her Bollywood Debut With Ishq Vishk Sequel

Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao made their Hindi film debut with Ken Gosh's teen romance Ishq Vishk in 2003. The cute love story struck a chord with the audience and the film turned out to be sleeper hit at the box office.

Almost two decades later, the production house Tips is back with its sequel which promises to be a GenZ's take on love and relationships. Titled Ishq Vishk Rebound, the romantic drama marks the Bollywood debut of Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan.

She will be seen sharing screen space with Jibraan Khan who played Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Rohit Saraf and Naila Grewal.

An excited Pashmina took to her Instagram handle to announce her Bollywood debut with a video. She captioned it as, "It feels like years of austerity and hard work is finally bearing fruits. I'm extremely excited, nervous and elated to bring to you my first experience on screen. When relationships can be found on apps, and lost over a chat, you know that love needs an upgrade. ISHQ VISHK REBOUND. It's time to move on."

The video opens with a poster from Shahid-Amrita starrer Ishq Vishk with the words 'In 2003 true love was found', followed by a poster saying in 'In 2023 get ready to reboot'. It also features the new cast sharing some candid moments together.

Pashmina's uncle and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan wished her luck for her acting debut and wrote, "Congratulations to all, looking forward..."

Ishq Vishk Rebound will mark the Bollywood directorial debut of Marathi filmmaker-writer Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari.