Ismail Darbar Recalls The Making Of Tadap Tadap Ke Song With KK; 'His First Reaction Was...'

Popular playback singer KK's sudden demise has left the entire nation in deep grief with the social media flooded with condolence messages and memories of his evergreen songs. In a career spanning almost three decades, the singer crooned many iconic tracks which continue to hold a special space in our hearts.

One amongst them is 'Tadap Tadap Ke' picturized on Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's love triangle Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. KK marks his debut as a playback singer in the Hindi Film Industry with this popular song.

Post KK's death, music composer Ismail Darbar in a chat with Etimes recalled a quirky story behind the making of this song. Darbar revealed that 'Tadap Tadap' wasn't actually composed for Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Ismail Darbar recalled, " It was a huge film and the producer had asked me to get some famous kawali singers to sing this song. I was a rank newcomer back then, I had not even met SLB. Nevertheless, I called the kawali singers and we started recording them in the studio. After having spent half a day in the recording, it finally dawned on me that my song wasn't turning out all that great. Mehboob bhai was my lyricist and he gave me KK's number. I had never spoken to KK in my life, but I called him."

He continued, "Coincidentally, I was recording in Bandra and KK was in Santacruz. He just showed up at the studio. I just played the song for him and his first reaction was, 'Main ye gaana nahi gaa sakta hoon'. But we managed to record the song that day. Once the track was ready, we took it to that big-shot producer, who threw a fit. He took it up on his ego that a newcomer like myself, went against his instruction of recording the song with."

Ismail revealed that he had to leave that big-budget production because he got the track sung by KK. Further, the music composer revealed that he got KK to record 'Tadap Tadap' at 4am in the studio.

Darbar told the tabloid that when KK sung the song for the first time, he didn't have money to pay him as he was ousted from the big film.

"I made KK a promise that whenever I sign for my film, I will make sure that only you sing this song. KK reacted and said, 'Ismail bhai aap toh filmi baatein kar rahe ho (Ismail bhai you're being dramatic)'. I retorted and said, 'Ye filmi baat nahi hai, ye mere vaada hai ki jab bhi mujhe film milegi, ye gaan tu hi gayega (I am not being dramatic, I am promising you that when ever I get signed for a film, I will ensure only you sing this song)'," the music composer recalled.

Soon, Ismail Darbar met Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the rest is history. The composer revealed that the filmmaker cried his heart out after hearing the song nine times on the loop and told him, "Aaj mujhe apni film ka maqsad mil gaya. Aaj mujhe pata chala ki main apni film ka interval aur end kahan karunga (Today, I've found the purpose of my film. I have figured where and how my film's interval and climax will take place)'.

"The scratch recording that SLB heard on the loop featured just one antara of the track. After we were signed on for Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, lyricist Mehboob wrote the second antara - 'Agar Mile Khuda Toh, Poochoonga Khudaya, Jism Mujhe De Ke Mitti Ka, Sheshe Sa Dil Kyon Banaya'. 'Tadap Tadap' was the first track to be recorded for the album. Everyday in the recording SLB used to cry. We took 4-5 days to finalise that recording and SLB was emotional and crying on all days. It was the recording of that second antara that was done at 4 am with KK," Darbar told the tabloid.

Speaking about late KK, Ismail Darbar said that he loved the singer's simplicity the most and that he didn't have any airs about himself. He added that he is shattered by the singer's demise.