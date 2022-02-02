It's A Wrap Up For Tiku Weds Sheru, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Calls For A Party At His New Bungalow

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is climbing the mountains one after the other. The actor is working on his projects to bring up something different everytime for his fans. The actor recently celebrated the wrap-up of Tiku Weds Sheru at his residence.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui must be witnessing whole bread butter on both sides nowadays. As the shoot of Tiku Weds Sheru has just wrapped up which called for a wrap-up party and the actor didn't take a minute to grab the opportunity to call everyone to his new bungalow for the celebration.

The actor has witnessed this as a perfect occasion to call for a housewarming party. The party witnessed the presence of producer of the film Kangana Ranaut along with the lead actress Avneet Kaur who will be seen opposite Nawazuddin and Mukesh Chabra was also a part of the party.

The party took place at the new bungalow of Nawazuddin in Mumbai.