It's A Wrap Up For Tiku Weds Sheru, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Calls For A Party At His New Bungalow

Nawazuddin
Siddiqui
is
climbing
the
mountains
one
after
the
other.
The
actor
is
working
on
his
projects
to
bring
up
something
different
everytime
for
his
fans.
The
actor
recently
celebrated
the
wrap-up
of
Tiku
Weds
Sheru
at
his
residence.
Nawazuddin
Siddiqui
must
be
witnessing
whole
bread
butter
on
both
sides
nowadays.
As
the
shoot
of
Tiku
Weds
Sheru
has
just
wrapped
up
which
called
for
a
wrap-up
party
and
the
actor
didn't
take
a
minute
to
grab
the
opportunity
to
call
everyone
to
his
new
bungalow
for
the
celebration.
The
actor
has
witnessed
this
as
a
perfect
occasion
to
call
for
a
housewarming
party.
The
party
witnessed
the
presence
of
producer
of
the
film
Kangana
Ranaut
along
with
the
lead
actress
Avneet
Kaur
who
will
be
seen
opposite
Nawazuddin
and
Mukesh
Chabra
was
also
a
part
of
the
party.
The
party
took
place
at
the
new
bungalow
of
Nawazuddin
in
Mumbai.