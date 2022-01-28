Iulia Vantur On Stepping Out Of Salman Khan's Shadow: It Comes With Advantages And Disadvantages

While Iulia and Salman never admitted about their rumoured relationship, rumours have been always rife that they are in a secret relationship. Recently, Iulia released her latest track with Guru Randhawa 'Main Chala' featuring Salman and Pragya Jaiswal. In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Iulia Vantur opened up about stepping out of Salman Khan's shadow and creating her own identity in the film industry.

She told Times Of India, "You have to put in the extra effort. Of course, it comes with advantages and disadvantages. The visibility is there, and it helps a lot. And as I said, his input, his experience helps a lot, but in the end, you have to put extra, extra effort to make a mark of your own for people to know you for your work and as Iulia, and not as someone who is associated with another person. I think everyone wants that - to be respected for their work."

When asked to describe her experience of working on 'Main Chala', she said that she is happy that people have received the song straight to their hearts, and that is a big joy for her, because she and her team have made it with a lot of love.

Speaking about fans' positive reactions, Iulia said, "I received beautiful feedback from people I don't even know. Somehow it resonated with them. Maybe some of them identified with a certain situation or just the mood of the song. They just relax and feel at ease when they hear this song."

In the same interview, Iulia also said that she loves 'Main Chala'. "It's been with me for quite some time. It is a part of my life," asserted Vantur.