Jaaved Jaaferi Reacts To Ajay Devgn-Kiccha Sudeep's Twitter War Over Hindi: Point Is About Unity In Diversity

Not so long ago, actors Ajay Devgn and Kiccha Sudeep got into Twitter spat when the former slammed the latter for saying that Hindi is not our national language. Kiccha's statement did not go down well with Devgn and he called out the Kannada star on Twitter. While Kiccha responded him humbly, netizens were outraged by Devgn's tweet and slammed him for imposing Hindi on South Indians.

In his recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, when Jaaved Jaaferi was probed about the same, he said that even he used to think that Hindi is India's national language. However, when he read about it, he realised that he was wrong.

He told India Today, "I read up a bit about it. Constitutionally, there is no one language. That's what I looked at. I was looking at the official Indian languages and the constitution gives no language a status of the national language. I came across that. I was even under the impression that Hindi is the national language. But I just looked up that the constitution gives no language the status of a national language."

He further said, "And there are 22 official languages. Out of which, Assamese, Bengali, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Urdu and Sindhi, all these are the official languages. See, the point is about unity in diversity. That was and is the beauty of this country."

He went on to add that there are so many religions in India, but there is no national religion. There is no national language.

"You have a national bird or a national flower. The future of the country is the simulation of everything and I think no other country has that," he concluded.