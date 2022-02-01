Jackie Shroff Gets Sweetest Wish From Wife Ayesha And Kids, Tiger Shroff Calls Him The Ultimate Hero

Jackie Shroff who is celebrating his 65th birthday received the sweetest birthday note from his wife Ayesha on Instagram. Ayesha dropped a series of throwback pictures of the veteran actor with family members as well as their kids, Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff.

One of the pictures shows Jackie having a hearty laugh with his father Kakubhai Shroff. Ayesha captioned the post as, "Happppppiest birthday to the man with the kindest heart in the World!! Best son and most loving father!! @apnabhidu @tigerjackieshroff @kishushroff (sic)," Ayesha Shroff captioned her post.

Apart from fans many friends and industry mates also took to the comments section to share best wishes for Jackie Shroff including, Sunita Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and others. Take a look at the post,

Soon after the veteran actor's kids actor Tiger Shroff and daughter Krishna Shroff took to their Instagram account and shared special birthday wishes. Tiger took to his IG stories and shared a collage of his father's throwback pictures.

He captioned the post by calling his father 'the ultimate hero'. He tagged Jackie Shroff and wrote, "Happy Birthday to the best dad, love you so much," along with several red heart emojis. He added, "God bless you always with the best health. Hope I manage to make you little more proud this year, the way I am so proud to be your son." He ended the post with hashtag, 'the ultimate hero'.

Meanwhile, Krisha also shared a series of pictures from Jackir Shroff's old photoshoot in a white vest and blue jeans. She wrote a simple caption, "Happy Birthday to the ultimate OG".

On the work front, Jackie Shroff was last seen in Rohit Shetty's hit Sooryavanshi in which he played the role of a terrorist alongside Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn. Meanwhile, his upcoming projects include Firrkie, Phone Bhoot, Main Hoon Khalnayak and more.