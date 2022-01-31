Jackie Shroff On Ram Lakhan: If It Is Remade, It Should Be With Me & Anil Kapoor

Jackie Shroff in his recent interview with a leading tabloid said that if Ram Lakhan is ever remade in Bollywood, it should star him and Anil Kapoor as they haven't changed over the years. For the unversed, the original film which released in 1989 starred Jackie as an upright cop Ram while Anil essayed the role of his brother Lakhan.

Jackie also talked about his bond with Anil Kapoor with whom he has worked in multiple movies besides Ram Lakhan. The Hero actor shared that he and Kapoor share a very special camaraderie even today adding that he has sheer respect and affection for him and his family.

Subhash Ghai Says He Made Ram Lakhan Without A Proper Script; 'It Became Such A Blockbuster'

ETimes quoted him as saying, "My relationship with him can be defined in two words: 'No Malice'. As far as my early memories with him go, I remember him coming to Napean Sea Road to meet Sunita (who is his wife today). We used to hang out together; I used to be there on the bike with my friends and he would join sometimes. Once, he took my trousers when he was doing Mashaal."

Subhash Ghai Is Ready To Sell Ram Lakhan & Khalnayak Remake Rights; 'Don't Want To Make Sequel Just For Money'

He continued, "I never had any ego, nor have one now. I never bothered whether I got top billing or which other actor did in the credit titles. I never bothered what the length of my role was. Not just with Anil, this applies with whosoever I have worked with. Anil is my older brother in real life and often the younger brother in reel life."

He also spoke fondly about his co-star Dimple Kapadia who played the role of his love interest Geeta and said that they share a great bond of respect from the days of Allah Rakha (1986).

Calling Dimple an icon from her debut film Bobby, Jackie said that it was a very big thing for him to work with her. He said that he had never imagined in his wildest dream that he would be singing songs and doing film scenes with her. He said that what stood out for him was how she treated her juniors. "Mind you, I was a nobody then and she was either 'Dimple ma'am' or 'The Dimple Kapadia,'" Jackie tol ETimes.

Ram Lakhan helmed by Subhash Ghai clocked 33 years last week.