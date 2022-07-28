Jackie Shroff Reacts To Tiger Shroff And Disha Patani's Break-Up Rumours; 'It Is Up To Them Whether...'

Rumours have been rife that Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have parted ways after dating each other for more than six years. While none of the party has confirmed the news, the rumours has left their fans heartbroken and they have been hoping it to be false.

Amid all the hullabaloo, Tiger's actor-father reacted to their break-up rumours and said that it's completely on them and he has nothing to say about their relationship, as he has never interfered in his children's lives.

While speaking to Bombay Times, Jackie said, "See, it is up to them (Tiger and Disha) whether they are together or not, whether they are compatible (with each other) or not. It is their love story, like me and my wife (Ayesha) have our love story. We share a good equation with Disha. And like I said, they are happy together like they meet, talk etc."

Jackie also said that Tiger and Disha have always been friends and are still friends, as he has seen them going out together.

"Not that I keep track of my son's love life (laughs). That's the last thing I want to do, like infringe into their privacy. But I feel that they are thick buddies. They spend time with each other besides work," asserted Shroff.

We wonder what went wrong between Tiger and Disha that hush hush about their break-up started floating around B-town.

Meanwhile, currently, Disha is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Ek Villain Returns, which also stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. The film will hit the theatres tomorrow (July 29, 2022).