Jacqueline Fernandez's Assets Worth Rs 7 Crore Attached By ED In Sukesh Chandrasekhar Extortion Case

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez hit the headlines for the wrong reasons when her name cropped up in the probe in connection with a Rs 200 Crore money laundering case against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his actress-wife Leena Maria Paul.

The actress was questioned multiple times by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for her alleged links with Chandrashekhar. While they had not named her as an accused in this case, she wasn't given a clean chit either.

According to the latest reports, the ED has not attached properties worth Rs 7.27 Crore of Jacqueline to this extortion case. A report in India Today stated that the attached assets include fixed deposit worth Rs 7.12 crore under Jacqueline's name and an amount of Rs 15 lakh which was paid by Chandrashekhar to a script writer on the actress' behalf.

The report further stated that they have been informed by sources that Jacqueline is the beneficiary of the proceeds of the extorted money and the attachment has been made under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Further, according to the same reports, the officials have so far come across evidence of Sukesh giving gifts worth Rs 5.71 Crore to Jacqueline Fernandez using the extorted money. Besides this, he had also given funds close to 173,000 US Dollars and around 27,000 Australian Dollars to close family members of Jacqueline.

On the other hand, Jacqueline had earlier claimed her innocence and said that she was unaware of Sukesh Chandrasekhar's identity or that he was a con man.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar is accused of extorting Rs 215 Crore from the wife of a Delhi-based businessman through spoof calls.