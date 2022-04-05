Jacqueline Fernandez Calls Sri Lanka Crisis Heartbreaking, Says My People Need Empathy And Support

India's neighbouring country Sri Lanka is currently facing the worst economic crisis since its independence. Sri Lankan-origin Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez recently took to her social media handles to spread awareness about the situation in her country and appealed fans for support.

The actress in the post said that she is heartbroken by what her countrymen are going through. She wrote, "As a Srilankan, it is heartbreaking to see what my country and countrymen are going through. I have been flooded with a lot of opinions since this began from around the world. I would say, do not be too quick to pass a judgement and vilify any group based on what is shown."

She continued, "The world and my people do not need another judgement, they need empathy and support." She asked fans to pray for the strength and well-being of her country and her countrymen hoping it will bring them closer and help them grasp the economic situation.

In a message to everyone back in her homeland, the actress added that she is hoping the situation comes to an end soon with a peaceful time that will benefit everyone. She concluded by saying she is praying for immense strength, "Peace to all!"

According to reports, the country has a severe shortage of foreign currency, leaving the present government handicapped and unable to pay for essential imports such as fuel. The people in the country have been experiencing power cuts that have been lasting for 13 hours straight, and recently, the government banned all social media platforms in the country including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and more.

On the work front, the actress was recently seen in the John Abraham film titled Attack. She was seen playing Ayesha, John's love interest who dies in a terrorist attack at the airport. The film released earlier this month has received mixed reviews from fans and critics.