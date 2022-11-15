Jacqueline Fernandez Granted Bail In Rs. 200-Crore Extortion Case By Delhi Court

Problems have been following Jacqueline Fernandez ever since she was embroiled in the Rs. 200 Crore money laundering scam allegedly perpetrated by her boyfriend, Sukesh Chandrashekhar. She was questioned for hours by ED and her bail plea was opposed multiple times. However, she can now finally breathe a sigh of relief as a Delhi court finally granted her bail.

On Tuesday(November 15), Jacqueline plead for bail on the grounds that the investigation regarding the scam was complete and the charge sheet was filed. Hence, she no longer needed to be in custody. After much deliberation, the court finally granted her bail on the matter.

Troubles started for Jacqueline when the Enforcement Directorate started their investigation on the Rs. 200 Crore money laundering scam. In the ED's earlier supplementary charge sheet, Jacqueline's name wasn't mentioned. However, the agency later summoned Fernandez multiple times and questioned her for hours. In the end, it submitted a supplementary charge sheet to the court where she was named as one of the accused.

Jacqueline Fernandez later filed a plea for interim bail in the court which was then granted to her on September 26 on a personal bond of Rs. 50,000. However, ED opposed the bail plea saying that she didn't cooperate with the investigation and refused to answer any question unless confronted with evidence. The ED also stated that Jacqueline was 'deep-pocketed' and can interfere with ongoing investigations.

Amidst all this, the main accused of the scam and Jacqueline's boyfriend Sukesh Chandrashekhar released a letter to the media through his lawyer where he remarked how unfortunate it was that his girlfriend was accused just because he gave her and her family some gifts. We were in a relationship and if I have given her and her family gifts, what is their fauJacquelinelt? She never asked me for anything except loving her and standing by her...." He wrote.

Following the letter, Jacqueline's lawyer issued a statement saying that the facts presented in the letter should be fairly investigated by the ED. "My client is innocent and she shall fight for her dignity by following the due process of the law."

Looks like Jacqueline Fernandez won the first of the many battles in her war for dignity. Only time will what justice she gets at the end of it all.

On the work front, Jacqueline recently worked alongside Akshay Kumar in Ram Setu which was released on October 25. She will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus with Ranveer Singh.