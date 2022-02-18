Jacqueline Fernandez Is The Glamour Goddess; Her Still From 'Mud Mud Ke' Is Proof

Jacqueline
Fernandez
left
everyone's
jaws
on
the
floor
with
her
recent
song,
'Mud
Mud
Ke'
as
she
looked
smoldering
hot
starring
the
International
sensation
and
Hollywood
star,
Michele
Morrone
and
her
newest
stills
from
the
song
will
only
raise
the
temperatures
higher.
Photographer,
Raffaele
Cerracchio
shared
a
mesmerising
still
of
Jacqueline
from
the
song
in
a
diamond
studded
bralette
and
danglers.
Fans
couldn't
contain
their
excitement
seeing
the
pairing
of
the
stunning
actress
with
the
365
Days
star
as
their
chemistry
was
bursting
off
the
roof.
She
looked
breathtaking
in
her
white
shimmer
sarong
and
studded
bralette
from
the
song.
On
the
film
front,
she
will
soon
be
seen
in
Ram
Setu,
Bachchhan
Pandey,
Kick
2,
Cirkus
and
Attack
along
with
a
Hollywood
project
and
a
few
unannounced
projects.