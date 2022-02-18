Jacqueline Fernandez Is The Glamour Goddess; Her Still From 'Mud Mud Ke' Is Proof

Jacqueline Fernandez left everyone's jaws on the floor with her recent song, 'Mud Mud Ke' as she looked smoldering hot starring the International sensation and Hollywood star, Michele Morrone and her newest stills from the song will only raise the temperatures higher.

Photographer, Raffaele Cerracchio shared a mesmerising still of Jacqueline from the song in a diamond studded bralette and danglers.

Fans couldn't contain their excitement seeing the pairing of the stunning actress with the 365 Days star as their chemistry was bursting off the roof. She looked breathtaking in her white shimmer sarong and studded bralette from the song.

On the film front, she will soon be seen in Ram Setu, Bachchhan Pandey, Kick 2, Cirkus and Attack along with a Hollywood project and a few unannounced projects.