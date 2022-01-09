Jacqueline Fernandez Issues Statement After Her Private Picture With Sukesh Chandrasekhar Goes Viral, See Post

Jacqueline Fernandez issued an official statement after her private picture with alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar went viral. The popular Bollywood actress took to her official social media handles on Saturday (January 8, 2022) and shared the statement, in which she has requested her fans and media to not circulate the image. Jacqueline Fernandez added that she is going through a rough patch.

"This country and its people have always given me tremendous love and respect. This includes my friends from the media, from whom I have learned a lot. I am currently going through a rough patch but I am sure that my friends and fans will see me through it. It is with this trust that I would request my media friends to not circulate images of a nature that intrude my privacy and personal space. You would not do this to your own loved ones, am sure you would not do this to me either. Hoping that justice and good sense prevails. Thank you," Jacqueline Fernandez said in her statement.



To the unversed, Jacqueline Fernandez has been linked to the alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, after the Rs 200 Crore money laundering case was exposed. As reported earlier, the actress was earlier questioned by the Enforcement Directorate, in connection with the case. However, Jacqueline Fernandez has stated that she is also conned by Sukesh, who claimed that he is the owner of Sun TV and approached her with a film offer.