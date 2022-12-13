Jacqueline Fernandez’s Lawyer On Nora’s Defamation Case: She will respond legally to protect her own dignity

Jacqueline Fernandez have been all over the headlines these days ever since her name emerged in the Rs. 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. While she has been on Enforcement Directorate's radar, the actress landed in a new trouble after Nora Fatehi filed a defamation case againse Jacqueline. According to media reports, Jacqueline made "defamatory imputations for malicious reasons". It further claimed that "Nora was being falsely implicated by the ED while celebs such as Nora Fatehi who had also received gifts from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar had been made witnesses".

And now, Jacqueline's lawyer Prashant Patil spoke to ETimes and said, "Jacqueline has not made any statement in front of any electronic or print media against Nora or for that matter, any other person. Having said that, we have not received any official copy of the suit filed by Nora. Once we receive an official confirmation or an order of the Honourable Court, we will respond to it legally". He further emphasised that Jacqueline has no intention to defame Nora and will respond legally to protect her dignity. "My client has the utmost respect for Nora. There definitely has been some sort of miscommunication. Quoting anybody's reply, filed before an adjudicating authority, is a matter of pure judicial proceeding. Any statement made during the course of arguments made before a judicial proceeding cannot be quoted in the public domain, the way it has been quoted now. My client has no intention to defame Nora or for that matter anybody else. If Jacqueline is dragged to any legal court, she will respond legally to protect her own dignity," the lawyer added.

Nora Fatehi Sues Jacqueline Fernandez For Defamatory Remarks In Rs 200 Crore Extortion Case

For the uninitiated, Nora has also been questioned by the ED in connection with Rs 200 crore money laundering case.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Jacqueline is currently looking forward to the release of Cirkus with Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma and Pooja Hegde. To note, Cirkus will mark Jacqueline's first collaboration with the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actor. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the movie will feature Ranveer in a double role and will be releasing on December 23 this year.

Jacqueline Fernandez Trolled For Dissing Cosmetic Surgery In Old Video, People Say 'Her Face Not Same Anymore'