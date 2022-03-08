Jacqueline Fernandez Makes A Powerful Statement On The Occasion Of International Women's Day 2022

Besides being a successful actress, Jacqueline Fernandez is also known for her philanthropic activities, as she strong believes in giving back to the society.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, the actress met the young girls of Sahakar Nagar Upper Primary Municipal School and empowered and educated them on women empowerment and independence.

Sharing a glimpse of her interaction with the young girls at the school, Jacqueline posted a video of the same on her social media, which has appreciated by her followers and fans who couldn't stop praising her contribution towards social cause.

Talking about the same, Jacqueline Fernandez says, "The most important thing that people can actually do is to collaborate in improving the world of education for women. It would be great if people in that field come forward and be volunteers, help empower the children and women through education and what more they can do to improve their life which would make a huge difference.

"We, as a nation, will prosper only when women are given the right to speak up for themselves and their beliefs, and when nations and organisations work to ensure that every woman is given the same opportunities to grow and progress," she adds.

On the film front, Jacqueline will soon be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Bachchhan Paandey', 'Ram Setu', 'Kick 2', 'Cirkus' and 'Attack' along with a Hollywood and a few unannounced projects.