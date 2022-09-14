Jacqueline Fernandez Questioned By Delhi Police For Over 8 Hours; Nora Fatehi To Be Questioned Next

Jacqueline Fernandez was questioned for over eight hours by the office of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police on Wednesday. It must be noted that the actress is being interrogated for her link to the jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s extortion case. According to an HT report, Fernandez was also accompanied by Pinki Irani when she went to meet the officials.

The report claims that Irani was the person who allegedly introduced Fernandez to Chandrashekar. Jacqueline arrived at the EOW office around 11 am in the morning along with her lawyer to join the investigation. For the unversed, the actress was earlier also questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and this happens to be the first time the Delhi Police have questioned her in the case of the ₹200 crore fraud pulled off by Chandrashekhar whilst being incarcerated in Delhi’s Rohini jail.

The Delhi Police reportedly questioned her about her alleged relationship with Sukesh and the various gifts she received from him. Ravindra Yadav, special commissioner of police (SPC) told ANI, “We questioned her about the gifts she took from Sukesh and other issues. Pinky Irani who introduced Jacqueline to Sukesh was also called. We will call both Jacqueline and Pinky again and accordingly, we will proceed," Ravindra Yadav, special commissioner of police (SPC) was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi has also been embroiled in the infamous case as she also happened to receive gifts from the conman. The actress has now been called on Thursday for questioning by the officials. Yadav confirmed the same and added, “Actor Nora Fatehi has been called tomorrow. Since Pinky Irani is here, we want to interrogate both of them tomorrow. There are certain things that need to be clarified. There's no direct connection between Nora and Jacqueline with respect to this case.”