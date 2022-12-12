Jacqueline Fernandez Reaches Delhi; To Appear Before Court Today In Money Laundering Case

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who is currently busy promoting Rohit Shetty's Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde, has been making headlines since last year mainly for the wrong reasons.

Last year in August, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a supplementary charge sheet against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in a Rs 200c crore money laundering case and included Jacqueline as one of the accused. While the actress has always maintained that she had no idea about Sukesh being a conman, the investigation is still going on.

In the latest turn of events, Jacqueline is in Delhi to appear before the Patiala House court in connection to the same case.

According to ANI, she has already reached Patiala House in connection with the money laundering case along with her lawyers Prashant Patil and Shakti Pandey. As per reports, the prosecution will put forth its submission before the court.

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez arrives at Patiala House Court in Delhi to appear in connection with the Rs 200 crores money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar pic.twitter.com/oGmB8zp0Wq — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2022

On November 24, the prosecution requested extra time to prepare its arguments on the point of charge, thus the Delhi court postponed the case's arguments until December 12. On November 15, the actress was given bail after it was determined that the accused had not been detained during the investigation. On the condition that she would not leave the country without the court's prior approval, Special Judge Shailendra Malik gave her relief for a personal bail of Rs 2 lakh. He also ordered her to join the inquiry whenever the ED requests her to do so.

While Jacqueline has always insisted on not being involved in Sukesh Chandrasekhar's businesses or his alleged fraudulent activities during previous meetings with the ED and the court. Now, it'll be interesting to see how things will turn out for Jacqueline.

Talking further, Jacqueline Fernandez made her acting debut in 2009 with Sujoy Ghosh's Aladin alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh. Later, she featured in hits like Murder 2 and Housefull 2 among others. However, Salman Khan-starrer Kick proved to be a turning point in her career.

On the career front, she is looking forward to the release of Cirkus. The much-awaited film is slated to hit the theatres on December 23. She's also a part of Vidyut Jammwal upcoming film Crakk.

