Jacqueline Fernandez Reveals How She Deals With Violation Of Her Privacy

A celebrity's life is alway constantly under the scanner. Besides the fame and popularity, there's also a downside to it. Jacqueline Fernandez over the years, has garnered an immense fan base with successful movies. At the same time, she also had her share of controversies which kept her in news for the wrong reasons.

Recently, when the actress graced Shilpa Shetty's chat show Shape Of You, she talked about how she deals with the violation of her privacy and things written about her.

Jacqueline told Shilpa that over the years, she has learnt that one should not let all of it change them into a bad person. She said that there are times when 'random' things are written about her. She added that one needs to stay positive and not let the invasion of privacy or anything else change a person.

The Kick actress was quoted as saying, "For me, what I've learned over the years. Don't let it turn you into a bad person. Don't let it turn into them. That's really important. Many times you see something randomly written and you're like (shocked expression). But, no one has clarified it, no one's asked you and already, you have this war going on against you which actually didn't even exist. Very, very easily, it can turn you into a horrible person, a bitter person. Someone who is upset with the way that people behave, one can become untrustworthy. Don't let it change you, don't let it turn you, don't let it upset you, don't let it steal your light. Stay good, stay positive."

With respect to work, Jacqueline will next be seen in Akshay Kumar-Kriti Sanon's Bachchhan Paandey and is currently busy with the promotions of that film. Her other upcoming projects are John Abraham's Attack, Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu and Ranveer Singh-starrer Cirkus.