Jacqueline Fernandez’s Lookalike Amanda Cerny Goes Nude In Public, Calls It ‘Justice For Ranveer Singh’

Ranveer Singh’s recent nude photoshoot has created a lot of controversy in the media. It has also grabbed the attention of Jacqueline Fernandez's doppelganger, Amanda Cerny. has stepped forward in support of the actor. The model and social media influencer has shown her support to Singh by baring-it-all in a mall.

Amanda took to her Instagram account to share a reel, in which she stripped down her clothes and posed naked at different corners of a shopping centre. Check out the reel here

Cerny also shared the clip on her Twitter account and revealed her true reason behind filming the video. In the post Amanda wrote in her caption, "Justice for Ranveer Singh" followed by a laughing emoji.

It must be noted that Ranveer Singh made headlines after he posed nude for a magazine photoshoot. The photos of Paper Magazine were posted online on July 21 and went viral rather quickly. Many netizens started criticising him on social media and many Bollywood stars also expressed their opinions on his controversial photoshoot. Celebrities such as Swara Bhasker, Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt, and Ram Gopal Varma among others have supported the Befikre star after he received backlash from netizens.

For the uninitiated, an FIR was also registered against Singh on a complaint filed at the Chembur Police Station. Reportedly, the case has been filed by an office-bearer of the NGO after she alleged that the actor hurt the sentiments of women with his nude photos.