Jacqueline Fernandez's Music Video Poster With 365 Days Actor Michele Morrone Is Out, Song Titled Mud Mud Ke

Jacqueline Fernandez will soon be seen in a sizzling music video titled 'Mud Mud Ke' alongside 365 Days actor Michele Morrone. The poster of the same was unveiled today (February 4). The song has been crooned by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. The teaser of the same will be out on February 8.

The track will mark Michele Morrone's Bollywood debut and might be nothing less than a treat for all his Indian fans. It will also see the music label, Desi Music Factory's first International collaboration. Talking about the poster, the chemistry between Jacqueline Fernandez and Morrone is infectious and fiery.

Jacqueline Fernandez can be seen sporting an embellished corset attire while Michele Morrone can be seen sporting a black shirt. The actor can be seen holding the Jaane Khana Se Aayi Hai actress from the back and the poster is already speaking volumes about their chemistry. Sharing the same, Jacqueline wrote, "Breaking The Hot News: First look of my upcoming Music Video with the international sensation #MicheleMorrone

Welcome to the Indian music scene! It's gettin' hot in Here!#MudMudKe Teaser out on the 8th of February. Stay tuned." Take a look at her post.

Talking about the track, apart from the vocals being crooned by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar, the music has been composed by Tony. He has also penned the lyrics of the same. The song has been helmed by Mihir Gulati. The track will be choreographed by Shakti Mohan.

Talking about Michele Morrone, he had become a huge sensation after starring in the Polish erotic movie 365 Days that was released on Netflix. The actor was seen alongside Anna Maria Sieklucka. According to a news report in Pinkvilla, talking about his Bollywood debut with the music video, Morrone said, "I'm grateful for such a heartfelt welcome. I'm aware that the music of India has a wide reach and it defines the nation's heritage. It is truly an honour to be part of the music industry that has entertained listeners across the globe."

On the other hand, talking about her collaboration with Michele Morrone, Jacqueline Fernandez said, "It's wonderful to be welcoming Michele Morrone to India with Mud Mud Ke. While the nation's musical identity is changing and the world is getting smaller, it is fitting to have Michele join us. Kudos to Desi Music Factory for stirring things up in the music scene with this unique collaboration."