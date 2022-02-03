Jacqueline Fernandez To Team Up With AL Vijay For An Emotional Horror Thriller

Jacqueline
Fernandez
has
recently
wrapped
the
shoots
for
Ram
Setu
alongside
Akshay
Kumar
and
Cirkus
with
Ranveer
Singh
which
is
directed
by
Rohit
Shetty.
The
actor's
next
project
is
with
Thalaivi
director
AL
Vijay.
The
source
revealed,
"It's
a
new
space
for
the
actress
and
she
is
all
gearing
up
to
take
on
the
challenge.
The
character
is
unlike
anything
she
has
done
before,
and
the
prep
work
has
already
begun.
The
film
will
be
shot
in
London
over
a
period
of
2
months
in
a
start
to
finish
schedule.
While
the
filming
begins
in
March,
the
team
will
call
it
a
wrap
by
the
end
of
April."
Jacqueline
is
also
gearing
up
for
the
promotions
of
Bachchan
Pandey
as
the
film
hits
the
theatres
on
Holi
this
year.
The
movie
is
bankrolled
by
Nadiadwala
Grandson
productions
which
stars
Jacqueline
along
with
Akshay
Kumar
and
Kriti
Sanon
in
the
lead
cast.
The
actress
has
many
big
projects
in
her
kitty
with
Bachchan
Pandey,
Ram
Setu,
Attack,
Cirkus,
and
Kick
2
which
have
already
been
announced.