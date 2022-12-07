Jacqueline Fernandez Trolled For Dissing Cosmetic Surgery In Old Video, People Say 'Her Face Not Same Anymore'

Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most beautiful and dependable actresses in Bollywood. Apart from her film career, lately the actress has been garnering headlines for her alleged connection in a 200 crore money laundering case related to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. For the unaware, Jacqueline was crowned Miss Universe Sri Lanka in 2006, and represented her country for the year's Miss Universe title. Apparently, recently, the actress's old video from the pageant has gone viral, where she is heard commenting on cosmetic surgery.

Social media users are now brutally trolling Jacqueline for her views on cosmetic surgery, which were asked during the question round of the Miss Universe Sri Lanka pageant. It all began when a social media page shared the video clip of Jacqueline Fernandez, who is seen expressing her views on cosmetic surgery, calling it an "unfair advantage." She also said that cosmetic surgery goes against the concept of beauty pageants and added that it depends on who can afford it and who cannot.

The video was recorded in 2006, in which the actress is seen donned in a shimmery gown while she is speaking on the stage during the question round of Miss Sri Lanka 2006. She was seen saying, "I do believe cosmetic surgery is an unfair advantage because it goes against the whole concept of beauty pageants, and that is to celebrate the natural beauty of women."

"And plus, if it comes to cosmetic surgery being encouraged, it will become a matter of who can afford it, opposed to who can't afford the cosmetic surgery. And that is not what beauty pageants are about," Jacqueline added.

Check out the video here:-

The video quickly went viral, and Jacqueline found herself on the receiving end of trolls. A section of users called her out and implied that her thoughts had changed after joining the movie industry, while many claimed she herself had gone under the knife. Reacting to Jacqueline's video, one user wrote, "Except now she looks nothing like this," while another said, "And all of a sudden she changed her opinion."

"And then she herself forgot what she concerns she raised," wrote another. Another comment read,, "Isn't she had lip job done post joining bollywood." One user trolled her saying, "wat about the countless surgeries u have done to look good on screen??" Another commented, "how many surgeries has she done so far?" One social media user said, "Then she ended up with a whole new face."

Jacqueline Fernandez, after winning the Miss Sri Lanka title, debuted in Bollywood with 2009's Aladin and since then has worked in several hit films like Housefull 2, Race 2, Kick, Housefull 3, and others. Jacqueline was last seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Ram Setu and will next be seen in Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh.