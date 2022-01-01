Jacqueline Fernandez Was In A Relationship With Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Claims The Latter

Jacqueline Fernandez has been grabbing the headlines for quite some time now after her name popped up in the Rs 200 crore cheating case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. With the Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s investigation, it was found that Sukesh gifted many expensive gifts to Jacqueline from lavish dresses, jewellery, cars to an Arabian horse and some Persian cats. Now in his recent letter, the conman stated that he was gifting the actress such extravagant presents as they were in a relationship.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar's lawyer Anant Malik revealed the letter by him that revealed about his relationship with Jacqueline Fernandez. A news report by India Today quoted the alleged conman's letter to state, "I was in a relationship with Jacqueline and that was the reason I have given gifts to her. Any kind of transaction that took place is about my personal life and none of the amount used in the gifts was part of any proceeds and the court will decide if it was. She has nothing to do with the case."

Chandrashekhar also revealed in the letter that his friends from the film industry are being brought under the scanner to defame him. Sukesh Chandrashekhar added in his letter saying, "All my friends in Bollywood are being targeted just to defame me and make me look in a bad light in society so that I won't be able to do business related to films." Sukesh also added in his letter questioning why Shivinder Singh's wife Aditi Singh was not probed if she had paid Rs 200 crore as extortion. He also opposed being labelled as a 'conman' or a 'thug.' Chandrashekhar further added that despite him paying crores of rupees to senior officials, he was never probed.

However, in an earlier statement to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Jacqueline Fernandez had denied being in any kind of a relationship with Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The Jaane Kahaan Se Ayi Hain actress had instead called herself to be one of the victims of Chandrashekhar in the case. She had alleged that he had approached her under the pretext of being part of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's family.