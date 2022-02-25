Jacqueline Fernandez Was Proposed By Alleged Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar With A Diamond Ring?

That Jacqueline Fernandez has been embroiled in a messy controversy ever since alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's 200 crore cheating case came into the limelight, is known to all. Reportedly, Jacqueline was bestowed with several lavish gifts by the conman and the latter also claimed that they were in a relationship. Now, the latest development suggests that Sukesh might have 'proposed' to the actress with a diamond ring.

According to a news report in Etimes, Sukesh Chandrashekhar may have proposed to Jacqueline Fernandez using Tiffany's diamond ring. The report further added that the diamond ring which was gifted to the Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai actress by the alleged conman also had their initials 'J and S' on it. Jacqueline had reportedly met the conman after the latter contacted her under the name of the Home Minister via a spoofing call.

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Also Targeted Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor And Bhumi Pednekar?

The report went on to say that Sukesh Chandrashekhar offered a whopping Rs 10 crore to his associate Pinky Irani to resolve the differences between him and Jacqueline Fernandez after they had a fight on Valentine's Day. The alleged conman reportedly proposed to the Bhoot Police actress after this incident. Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that the conman also tried to target actresses like Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar Defends Jacqueline Fernandez In Handwritten Note After Their Pics Go Viral

According to a news report in India Today, Sukesh Chandrashekhar used extortion money to send these actresses expensive gifts. The report further added that the alleged conman targeted Sara Ali Khan in May 2021. He messaged Sara on Whatsapp on May 21, 2021, introducing himself as Suraj Reddy.

The conversation continued and Sukesh told the Atrangi Re actress that he would love to gift her a car as a friendly gesture. Sukesh Chandrashekhar also told Sara Ali Khan that his CEO Mrs Irani had also contacted her. Sara Ali Khan was further questioned by the Enforcement Directorate regarding the gifts wherein the actress told the agency in a letter dated January 14 2022, that refused the extravagant gifts by the conman.

However, the Love Aaj Kal actress told that she agreed to receive a box of chocolates by Sukesh who also sent a Frank Mueller watch along with the same. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor was targeted by Sukesh through his wife and actress Leena Maria Paul. Sukesh Chandrashekhar reportedly gifted items worth Rs 18 lakh to Janhvi.