Jahnvi Kapoor Reveals How She Struck Up A Friendship With Sara Ali Khan In Goa

Who says two actresses cannot be friends? Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor get along with a house on fire. Besides acting in movies, both the girls have another thing- their love for travelling. Last year, Sara and Janhvi travelled to Kedarnath together and dropped some pictures for their fans from the picturesque locations.

Now, Janhvi and Sara are all set to feature in the second episode of Karan Johar's popular talk show, Koffee With Karan Season 7. On the show, Janhvi recalled how they went from being neighbours to friends in Goa.

The Dhadak actress said, "We were neighbours in Goa and we had a common friend. Then one day we started talking. We ended up talking till 8 AM in the morning." To this, Sara added that their impromptu chat ended up being an all-nighter. Further, the duo also opened up on their time in Goa, bonding over work, family and interests.

Both Janhvi and Sara revealed that they love exploring places. The former then spoke about how she was impressed with Sara during a trip to Disneyland. Speaking about how Sara helped her in jumping the queue wherever possible at the theme park, Janhvi shared, "She broke every line. I kept thinking 'she is so cool'! I would never have been able to do that. Because of her, I did not even have to wait. It was the best trip ever!"

Last year, in an interview with a leading tabloid, Sara had opened up on her bond with Janhvi. She has said that they are both ambitious young girls who have lost 18 months of their life to COVID, and that they bond over that. The Atrangi Re actress had further added that although they are different people, they are both comfortable in their own skin.

With respect to work, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in a yet-to-be-titled film with Vicky Kaushal helmed by Laxman Utekar. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor's next is Aanand L Rai's production, Good Luck Jerry.