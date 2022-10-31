Janhvi, Ananya, Sara And Ibrahim Had A Blast At A Halloween Bash; See INSIDE PICTURES!

Did You See Janhvi's Halloween Look?

The Mili actress recreated Anjelica Huston's Morticia Addams look from The Addams Family by dressing up in an off-shoulder black bodycon ensemble and flaunting a black lipstick. In another picture, she is seen striking a pose at the party with her rumoured beau and host Orhan and another friend.

The Awesome Trio

Who says Bollywood actresses can't be friends? Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday got along like a house on fire at the bash and this picture is the proof! Janhvi captioned her pictures as "boo," followed by a ghost emoticon.

Of Horror & Fun!

Sara Ali Khan looked stunning in a silver crop top and leather mini skirt. She is seen posing for a picture here with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and host Orhan.

Sara Ali Khan Gets Goofy With Ananya Panday

The Simmba actress dedicated a post to Ananya and wrote, "Happiest birthday to the funniest, prettiest and cutest girl. It's always a blast when you're around. Keep crackling you patakha."

Sara Ali Khan's Chillin' Diaries

The Bollywood actress was spotted hanging out with other guests at the party. In another picture, she is seen posing with stylist Tanvi Ghavri who is all 'pouty'.

Mean Girls

In another picture shared by Tanvi, she along with Sara Ali Khan and Shanaya Kapoor are seen going 'cheese' all the way for the camera.