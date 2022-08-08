janhvi-kapoor-admits-that-she-gets-criticised-a-little-more-because-she-is-sridevi-s-daughter

Ever since Janhvi Kapoor put her best foot forward in acting, she is constantly under media scrutiny. Unfortunately, earlier, she used to be in the headlines because of being trolled on social media quite often. However, things changed when Janhvi chose projects like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi and Good Luck Jerry.

In her recent tete-a-tete with Times of India, when Janhvi was asked if she feels that she gets criticised a little more because she is Sridevi's daughter, she said, "Yes, of course. People are comparing my first four films with her 300 films. I don't know about anything else but I want to make this career work for her. Naam toh roshan karna hee padega (I have to make her proud). I can't leave it like that.

In the same interview, Janhvi recalled how Sridevi had advised her not to enter film industry, as she was very naive.

Janhvi said, "She said, "Don't get into it. I have worked my whole life so that I could give my kids a comfortable life and this life is not comfortable, so why do you want to put yourself through it?" And I said, "I love movies. I can't live without being an actor." Then she said, "If you love it that much then it's okay." But she also kept saying, "You're too naïve and soft-hearted. You get carried away. You get hurt too much. You have to be tough in a different way to survive here and I don't want you to become like that. I don't want to deal with all of that"."

The Dhadak actress went on to add that Sridevi was very protective of her and used to tell her that people will compare her 300 films with her first film and she won't know how to deal with that.

Janhvi concluded by saying that she always knew that it would be very tough, but she was also aware about herself that if she does not act then she would be sad her entire life.