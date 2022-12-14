Janhvi Kapoor Spotted Holding Rumoured Beau Orhan Awatramani's Hand At An Award Event, Watch

Janhvi Kapoor has always managed to grab eyeballs with her stunning clothing outings, especially her sizzling red carpet looks, which astonish everyone. The Milli actress recently attended the 7th edition of the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards, which happened in Mumbai on Tuesday (December 13) evening. The award ceremony was a star-studded affair, with Bollywood's who's who in attendance. From Katrina Kaif to Kriti Sanon, celebs graced the red carpet, putting their best foot forward.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor made her appearance at the award function wearing a bold cut-out mermaid neon green dress, attracting everyone's attention. But the highlight was Jahnvi being accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend, Orhan Awatramani. In the videos and photos that have surfaced on social media from the event, Janhvi is seen wearing an olive green, neon-colored gown that has a bold cut-out in the front.

Apart from her bold outfit, Janhvi Kapoor made several heads turn when she was joined by her rumoured beau and close friend Orhan Awatramani on the red carpet. Both were seen holding each other's hands as they posed for the paparazzi. Meanwhile, in the beginning of the video shared by a paparazzi account, Janhvi is seen calling Orhan, holding his hand as she walks inside the venue.

Watch the video here:-

Janhvi looked stunning in a floor-length mermaid-inspired outfit, which she paired with a sleek middle-parted bun. She chose soft smokey eyes, a nude lip color, a lot of highlighter, and heavy mascara to complete her look. Orhan, on the other hand, attended the event in a black tee and matching cargos. He wore a shimmery black jacket over the tee.

Earlier, several reports claimed Janhvi Kapoor was dating Orhan Awatramani. They have been occasionally spotted partying together and spending quality time during vacations. Orhan is close to many star kids in the film industry. While speaking about her closeness with Orhan, Janhvi recently told News18 that she has known Orry for years now. "He is someone who I not only have so much fun with, but he's had my back for a long time, and I have had his back. It feels like home when he is around, and I trust him a lot. I think it's rare to find friends, who will stand up for you the way he stands up for his friends. He is a great guy," she added.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor had two releases this year. While Good Luck Jerry headed for an OTT release, Mili went for a theatrical run. Mili was a remake of the 2019 Malayalam movie Helen, which was directed by Mathukutty Xavier. The actress next has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao, while she has already wrapped up Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.