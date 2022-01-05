Janhvi Kapoor Is Concerned About Financials And Job Opportunities Amid Surge In Omicron Cases In India

On one side, actress Janhvi Kapoor is excited about 2022, as she has multiple projects in her kitty, while on the other side, she is worried about the surge in Omicron cases in India, owing to which many theatres are getting shut down.

While speaking to Hindustan Times about the same, Janhvi said, "We were just getting a sense of theatrical releases and resuming shoot life. I'm concerned about financials, job opportunities and the vision that everyone has for their releases. Having said that, I believe that in this situation, there's no point losing sleeping over it because people's health, well-being and lives are at stake; the country's future is at stake."

When asked about how she looks at last year, as she was the one of the few actors to have a theatrical release, she said that she feels very lucky. She further said that it was an experiment in trying to gauge the climate of films during the pandemic, and luckily, people did come out to see it in good numbers, which was encouraging.

Janhvi will next be seen in Sidharth Sengupta's Good Luck Jerry, Mathukutty Xavier's Milli, Sharan Sharma's Mr And Mrs Mahi and Karan Johar's Takht.

Speaking about her upcoming projects, she said that she is super thrilled about her films and extremely hopeful about all of them. More than anything, she is excited about getting started on the process of becoming the characters that she is going to play in her upcoming projects.

Among all the projects, she is excited about Milli, because it is bankrolled by her father Boney Kapoor. She said, "I've always heard stories about how magnanimous a producer he is and how he spoils his directors and his entire team. I got to witness it. There's always this fear of not spending enough time together, and this experience ensured that we're professionally tied to each other. I feel very thankful for that."