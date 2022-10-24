Janhvi Kapoor Looks Stunning In Blue As She Makes Her First Appearance With Ex-Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya; PIC

Janhvi Kapoor is an actress who is known for her stupendous acting prowess and gorgeous looks. She made her debut with the 2018 release Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter and ever since then, there has been no looking back for her. Interestingly, Janhvi is also known for her impressive dressing sense and don't miss a chance to win a thumbs up from the fashion police every time she steps out. Recently, the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress made heads turn as she was clicked at Krishan Kumar's Diwali Bash in Mumbai.

Janhvi was seen dressed in a light blue coloured sequinned outfit for the party. She had completed teh look with open tresses with a wavy touch. The Roohi actress had her make up game on point. But what caught everyone's eyes was that Janhvi was accompanied by her ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. The actress was seen sitting in the car while Shikhar was driving it. He looked dapper in a light brown coloured sweatshirt with trousers. Although there have been reports that Janhvi and Shikhar has called it quits and the Good Luck Jerry actress is currently single, her recent appearance with Shikhar has sparked rumours if they are back together.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya's pic:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Janhvi is gearing up for the release of Mili. Also starring Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in the lead, the movie is a survival drama which is a remake of Malayalam movie Helen. Mili is slated to release on November 4 and will be witnessing a box office clash with Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter starrer Phone Bhoot.