Janhvi Kapoor On Battling COVID-19: First Two Days Were Tough And Then Every Other Day Got Better

After reports of Khushi Kapoor testing positive for COVID-19 surfaced in the media, her sister and actress Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to reveal that she along with sister Khushi had contracted the virus on January 3 and have tested negative for it.

Speaking about battling COVID-19, the Roohi actress said that the first two days were tough but then it got better with every other day.

Janhvi wrote on her Instagram stories, "Hey guys! So me and my sister tested positive for Covid-19 on the 3rd of January. We have now completed the BMC required days of home isolation and have both tested negative. First two days were tough, and then every other day got better. The only way to protect ourselves from this virus is to mask up and vaccinate! Take care everyone!!"

Earlier, Janhvi had shared a post featuring a series of pictures in which she has a thermometer in her mouth while in another, she is seen snuggling with her sister Khushi as they lay in bed. She also shared a smiling selfie of herself and also give fans a peek into how she spent her time by reading books, painting and playing with her pet. She captioned it as, "That time of year again."

Workwise, Janhvi Kapoor will next be in Mili which is a remake of the Malayalam hit Helen. She is also has Aanand L Rai's production Good Luck Jerry.