Janhvi Kapoor On Comparisons With Nayanthara Ahead Of Good Luck Jerry's Release: I Am Immune To That

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to reprise Nayathara's role in the Hindi remake of Nelson's Tamil black comedy, Kolamaavu Kokila titled as Good Luck Jerry. Earlier this week, the makers dropped the trailer of the film which was lauded by the netizens. However, there were some who made inevitable comparisons between her and Nayanthara.

In her recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Janhvi addressed this and said that she has been compared to others right from the start of her career, including with her late mother and actress Sridevi. The Gunjan Saxena actress added that she isn't bothered by such comparisons anymore.

Janhvi said, "This should've been something that played in my head earlier, but it didn't. But now that you've mentioned it, I should've thought about it earlier. But honestly, the pressure of comparisons and expectations has hounded me from the start of my career. My first film was also a remake. And also, I was being compared to my mom, who was, I think, the greatest actor of all time. So, I'm immune to the comparison thing a little bit."

The Dhadak star shared that her film is very different from Kolamaavu Kokila and added that her character of Jerry is different from Nayanthara's character from the Tamil original. She revealed that Good Luck Jerry is set in North India and has her essaying the role of a Bihari girl. Janhvi further mentioned that her personality, the way she speaks, characterisation, and everything is different.

Good Luck Jerry, an Aanand L Rai production, revolves around a young girl Jerry who gets involved in a drug racket to earn some quick buck to save her mother who is suffering from terminal cancer. The film is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29.