Janhvi Kapoor On Collaborating With Her Father Boney Kapoor In Milli: I Feel Very Thankful

Janhvi Kapoor will soon be seen in the movie Milli and this will be the very first time that the actress will be collaborating with her father and producer Boney Kapoor. The actress recently opened up about the experience of working with her father in the movie. Janhvi revealed that she feels thankful to have experienced working with her father.

Speaking to Hindustan Times about the same, Janhvi Kapoor said, "I've always heard stories about how magnanimous a producer he is and how he spoils his directors and his entire team. I got to witness it. There's always this fear of not spending enough time together, and this experience ensured that we're professionally tied to each other. I feel very thankful for that."

Janhvi Kapoor had earlier taken to her social media handle in November last year to share some BTS pictures from the sets of Mili. Apart from sharing pictures with her father Boney Kapoor, The Ghost Stories actress also shared pictures with her director Mathukutty Xavier and co-stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. The actress had penned a heartwarming note with the post. Take a look at the same.

Janhvi Kapoor captioned the post stating, "It's a wrap! #Milli My first film with papa, of whom I've only heard stories of all my life as a producer. But after working with you, and it feels so cool to say that!! I finally know what everyone means when they say you give your heart and soul to each film you take up. That isn't the only reason this film is so special to me- it's been the most inspiring journey to work with someone so completely consumed by his focus and love for cinema like @mathukuttyxavier sir. Thank you and @noblebabuthomas for your guidance and patience. For reinstating my belief that if you work honestly enough and hard enough, however tough the journey is- it's still the closest thing to magic. And it's worth everything. I hope you guys feel the same way when you see the film! And I hope we make you proud papa Thank you for this journey."

Talking about Milli, the movie is a Hindi remake of the Malayalam movie Helen. It is helmed by Mathukutty Xavier who also directed the original movie. The original 2019 movie starred Anna Ben, Lal and Noble Babu Thomas in the lead roles.