Janhvi Kapoor Reveals She Got A Compliment From Nayanthara For Doing Good Luck Jerry; 'She Said... '

Janhvi Kapoor recently stepped into Nayanthara's shoes for the official remake of the 2018 Tamil black comedy Kolamaavu Kokila titled as Good Luck Jerry. The film is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

In her latest interview with a news portal, revealed that she received a compliment from Nayanthara for doing Good Luck Jerry. She said that the 'Lady Superstar' told her that she is proud of her for choosing such kind of roles at such an early stage of her career.

Janhvi told Pinkvilla, "I read somewhere that she had said something positive and very sweet about the trailer and me. So I asked for her number and I messaged her and said 'thank you so much, it means a lot to me. Your kind words have made my day.'"

She continued, "And she actually replied which was very exciting to me and she said that 'best of luck, and rooting for you,' and she said 'proud of you for doing such work so early in your career.' I was like that's a big one, that's a huge one. I was just so excited that she replied."

Ahead of the release of Good Luck Jerry, Nayanthara had said in a statement that Kolamaavu Kokila is close to her heart and that there couldn't have been a better Jerry than Janhvi Kapoor.

On the other hand, Janhvi in an interview, had addressed comparisons with Nayanthara for doing the Hindi remake of Kolamaavu Kokila and said that the pressure of comparisons and expectations has hounded her right from her debut film, Dhadak which was also a remake. The actress had said that she is now immune to such comparisons.

Meanwhile, Good Luck Jerry upon its OTT release, received a thumbs up from the audience and the critics.