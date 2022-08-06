India
      Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Why She Is Wary Of Talking About What She Learnt From Mom Sridevi

      Late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Janhvi Kapoor followed in her mother's footsteps and made her acting debut with Shashank Khaitan's tragic romance Dhadak. Within a short span, the actress has made a mark for herself with her versatile choice of roles.

      Besides her impressive acting chops, Janhvi is also known for her impeccable fashion sense. In her recent interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, the Roohi actress was asked about what she has gained from her late mother and legendary actress Sridevi who is remembered as one of the finest actresses in Indian cinema.

      Janhvi said in the interview that that she often wonders about it but then feels that people may think of her as 'arrogant' if she draws parallels with her mother. She said that to the audience, Sridevi was a star, but to her, she was her mother.

      "I think if she was around, I would have been able to answer it a lot more freely but now that she is not, I keep thinking people might think it's arrogant of myself to draw parallels between me and my mom," the Gunjan Saxena actress said in her interview.

      Further, speaking about her similarities with her mother, the actress continued, "The way that I walk across the corridor in the morning, apparently I walk like her. When I eat food and the sounds I make are exactly like her. Apparently, my voice is very similar to hers. Apparently, I cry like her. I am needy like her, I think."

      With regards to work, Janhvi Kapoor was recently seen in Good Luck Jerry for which she received a good response from the critics and the audience. Next, the actress has interesting projects in the pipeline like Mili, Bawaal and Mr & Mrs Mahi.

      Story first published: Saturday, August 6, 2022, 15:28 [IST]
