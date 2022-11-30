Janhvi Kapoor's Friend Speaks About Her Relationship Status With Orhan Awatramani

Bollywood stars' personal lives are always under public radar, as everybody wants to know what their favourite celebs are up to. Actress Janhvi Kapoor is no exception. The actress, who is one of the most followed female celebrities of the present time, has also been associated with people in her circle.

Janhvi made her debut with the film Dhadak, and she was reported to have been dating her first film's co-star, Ishaan Khatter. However, the two actors never confirmed or denied the rumours. However, her close friend has denied all reports that Jahnvi is dating Orhan Awatramani.

Previously, Janhvi Kapoor's dating life was extensively discussed on the sixth episode of Koffee With Karan. The show's host, Karan Johar, is not only close to Janhvi but was a catalyst in the actress's Bollywood career. On KWK, he hinted that Janhvi was dating Kartik Aaryan and that Sara Ali Khan and her were dating siblings at one point.To be precise, the siblings mentioned here are the Pahariya brothers. For the unaware, Sara and Janhvi are best friends.

And now, there have been rumours for quite some time that Janhvi Kapoor has developed a special bond with Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry. To note, Orhan is a social activist and trained animator who is friends with almost every Bollywood celebrity. Janhvi has been linked to this man several times. And very recently, the star kid opened up about the connection she shares with Orhan, saying that "it feels like home" when she is around him.

But now, a mutual friend has spilled the beans on Jahnvi Kapoor's romance rumours with Orhan Awatramani, revealing that they are not in a relationship.A friend close to Janhvi Kapoor and Orhan Awatramani spoke to The Times of India and said, "They have never had romantic feelings for each other. Orhan and Janhvi are poles apart. Yes, they are friends- but that's all that is to it."

However, according to some recent buzz, Janhvi Kapoor might have been unreconciled with her ex, Shikhar Pahariya. The two have been spotted hanging out several times lately in the last one month. It looks like Ruhi, the actress, is moving back to her ex-flame.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor recently received positive reviews for her brilliant performance in the survival thriller Mili. She will reunite with Rajkummar Rao for Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, while she also has Bawal with Varun Dhawan.